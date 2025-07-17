Ryan ten Doeschate Sets Record Straight On Bumrah's Workload Management Citing Mohammed Siraj: 'We Often Take For Granted'

Team India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has heaped laurels on Mohammed Siraj while responding to the workload management chatter. He emphasised that Siraj's workload is as crucial as Jasprit Bumrah's management and expressed that he never backs down from putting in the efforts for the side.

Ryan ten Doeschate Ends The Bumrah Workload Chatter With Mohammed Siraj's Example

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been a subject of debate ever since he came off the back injury he sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian pacer is a talismanic figure and stands like a rock with the ball for Team India in times of need. With the series in a do-or-die position for the Indian Cricket Team, fans are concerned about whether Jasprit Bumrah will be a part of the fourth test match in Manchester.

But Ryan ten Doeschate believes not just Jasprit Bumrah, but Mohammed Siraj's workload also needs to be managed. He also applauded the right-arm fast bowler for having the heart of a lion and wants him to remain fit and at his best.

"This has been a long tour, and there’s been a lot of talk about Bumrah’s workload. But going forward, we also need to manage Siraj. I think we often take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like him. He may not always get the results in terms of wickets, but he has the heart of a lion.

"He never shies away from hard work, so it's even more important for us to manage his workload carefully to ensure he stays fit and performs at his best,” Ryan ten Doeschate said while speaking to the media in Beckenham.

Jasprit Bumrah All But Confirmed To Feature in 4th Test Against England

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy reaching 2-1 in favour of England, Team India needs to grind out two more wins to emerge as the winner in the series. The visitors would need their best men in action against the mighty England, and Jasprit Bumrah would be a key figure in putting the pressure.

