IND vs ENG, 3rd Test| Shubman Gill Advised To Make Double Changes In Manchester: 'Would Drop Nitish Reddy And...'

Team India tasted a disappointing defeat at Lord's as England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61, the collapse of the Indian batting turned out to be the difference between the teams.

Shubman Gill Advised To Drop Nitish Kumar Reddy And Washington Sundar

Following a 336-run victory at Edgbaston, hopes were pretty high. But apart from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, no other batters stood their ground tall. Jadeja was effective with the bat in both innings and almost led India to a famous win at Lord's, but Mohammed Siraj's unfortunate dismissal scuppered India's plans as England ran away with a crucial win.

With almost nine days of gap between the two Test matches, the Indian team management is expected to dissect the problem, and there could be more than one changes in the team at Old Trafford in Manchester. Dilip Vengsarkar believes India should drop Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar to bring in Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

In an interaction with RevSportz, the former Indian batter said, "I would drop Nitish Reddy and perhaps one more player to make room for Arshdeep. I think Siraj and Bumrah should keep their places, but Reddy could make way. Kuldeep Yadav could also replace someone like Washington Sundar. You need five bowlers in a Test match to win it. If your six batters can't put up a good total, the bowlers need to take responsibility. You can't win a Test match with part-time bowlers."

Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Involved In Manchester

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are likely to be involved in the Manchester Test match, as per reports. Managing Bumrah's workload has been a priority for BCCI and the maverick pacer has played the first and third Test matches. He suffered a stress fracture during the Sydney Test match and since then, he has been carefully managed.