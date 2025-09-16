Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match In India?

Bangladesh will have a tough task to cut out when they take on Afghanistan in an Asia Cup encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh received a hammering at the hands of Sri Lanka in the first match and badly need a win to stay in the hunt for a place in the Super 4s.

For Afghanistan, Naveen Ul Haq has been ruled out of the tournament after he failed to prove his match fitness in time. Riding on Azmatullah Omarzai's half-century, Rashid Khan's team crushed Hong Kong by 94 runs, and both AM Ghazanfar and Noor Ahmad will relish their chances against Bangladesh.

For Bangladesh, Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali were the bright spots against Sri Lanka, and they will have to pull up their socks against the mighty Afghans. Taskin Ahmed might return to the playing XI.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming

When will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Tuesday, September 16.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match get underway?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will get underway at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India?

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match in India?