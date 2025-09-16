Updated 16 September 2025 at 13:13 IST
Problems Mount For Ex-India Cricketers, Yuvraj Singh Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Illegal Betting Case After Robin Uthappa
After Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh linked to illegal online betting case
Former Indian cricketers continue to find themselves in turmoil. After Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned 2007 World T20, 2011 WC, and 2016 IPL winner Yuvraj Singh in an alleged illegal online betting app-linked money laundering case. The star cricketer will reportedly be questioned by the central probe agency on September 23. Alongside Yuvraj, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood will also be questioned.
Robin Uthappa And Yuvraj Singh To Record Statements
Both Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh will reportedly record their respective statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Uthappa has been asked to appear on September 22, whereas the former Indian southpaw, Yuvraj, will be questioned on September 23.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned multiple celebrities including cricketers for endorsing suspicious applications. The alleged money laundering case is linked to the operations of 1xBet. The application's operations were closely being watched by the government for suspected violations of Indian law. Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa were both a part of the Indian team that won the inaugural World T20 that was played in 2007.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier questioned former India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. The Indian ambassador of 1xBet betting app, which has been accused of money laundering, tax evasion, and rigging its algorithms, had Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela as its brand ambassador. Celebrities including TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela, and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra were also called in by the central probe agency regarding the same matter.
Explaining The 1xBet Case
This is not the first time that 1xBet has attracted regulatory attention. The platform that was officially banned in 2023 had been asked to suspend its operations in various countries. The Indian government had officially banned 1xBet alongside several other betting applications under Section 69A of the IT act. The online gambling operator that was founded in 2007 by Roman Semiokhin, Sergey Karshkov, and Dimitri Kazorin found ways to stay visible through event sponsorships and celebrity associations.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 12:31 IST