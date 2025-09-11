Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Asia Cup 2025 Match Live In India?

Bangladesh bowers during practice session ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 | Image: X/@BCBtigers

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh will lock horns against Hong Kong in the Group B fixture of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11.

The third match of the Asia Cup 2025 between Bangladesh and Hong Kong is scheduled to kick off at 8 PM IST.

Bangladesh have been placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong. The upcoming fixture is the second match in Group B. In the first Group B match, Afghanistan defeated Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2025 opener.

Experienced keeper Litton Das will be leading the Bangladesh side in the eight-team tournament. Before the start of the Asia Cup 2025, the Bengal Tigers faced Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands in a T20I series. Bangladesh clinched wins in all three series ahead of the eight-team tournament.

On the other hand, Hong Kong are coming into this match after conceding a 94-run defeat against the Afghans. All-rounder Yasim Murtaza is leading the Hong Kong side in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, September 11.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match get underway?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will get underway at 8 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?