Bangladesh Vs New Zealand FREE LIVE Streaming, 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Ban vs NZ?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh will host New Zealand in the first ODI match of the home series on Friday, April 17. The match is scheduled to take place at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. It promises to be a cracker of a contest as Bangladesh are formidable at home. As it is the first game of the series, both sides would like to get off to a winning start.

1st ODI between BAN vs NZ: Complete Details

When and where will New Zealand face Bangladesh in the first ODI match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh first ODI of the three-match series between is scheduled to take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, April 17.

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What is the start time for the New Zealand and Bangladesh first ODI match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh first ODI match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture, at 10:00 AM IST.

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Which Indian TV channel will live telecast the New Zealand and Bangladesh 1st ODI match?

The 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

How to stream the 1st ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand online in India?

The live streaming of the first ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is available on the FanCode app and website in India.

BAN vs NZ Predicted XI

Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Litton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Saif Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Nahid Rana