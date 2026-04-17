WATCH | Rohit Sharma's PRICELESS Reaction When Shreyas Iyer's Catch Ends Hardik Pandya's Innings; Video Goes VIRAL

MI vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer was magical in the boundary as his acrobatic effort ended Hardik Pandya's knock. While all this happened, it was Rohit Sharma, whose reaction from the dugout stole the show. The incident took place on the third ball of the 18th over bowled by Marco Jansen.

Pandya, who had just hit a six, was looking ominous. In fact to be fair, the third ball off the over would also have gone for a six but for Iyer, who ran in from long-on and leapt to reverse-cup the ball while airborne before throwing it to Xavier Bartlett, who completed the catch. While all this was happening, Rohit was in the frame alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Both were stunned to bits on seeing Iyer's acrobatic effort. Here is the clip.

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The third umpire was asked to take a look at the catch. The replays clearly showed that Iyer had released the ball before going over the ropes. While it is unfair that the scorecard might say that Pandya was caught by Bartlett, it was 'practically' Iyer's catch. He also reckoned it was the catch that turned the game on it's head.

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‘Optimistic going forward’

"Certainly confident and optimistic going forward. I think the way we've been playing so far, it's phenomenal. And also at the same time, you've got our heads on our shoulders. We know that each and every game that we're going to come on to the field, it's going to be important for us as a team and as a unit. So it's a collective effort overall and I'm glad that today we came up and we got that comprehensive victory," Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the seven-wicket win.

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