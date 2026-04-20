Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Ban vs NZ?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Having taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, the Blackcaps would be upbeat about their chances in the second game as well. And while NZ look to take an unassailable lead in the series, Bangladesh would try their level best to make it as difficult as possible for them. The NZ side have already won the toss and have opted to bat first.

2nd ODI between BAN vs NZ: Complete Details

When and where will New Zealand face Bangladesh in the second ODI match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh second ODI of the three-match series between is scheduled to take place at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday, April 20.

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What is the start time for the New Zealand and Bangladesh second ODI match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh second ODI match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture, at 10:00 AM IST.

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Which Indian TV channel will live telecast the New Zealand and Bangladesh 2nd ODI match?

The 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

How to stream the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand online in India?

The live streaming of the second ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is available on the FanCode app and website in India.

BAN vs NZ Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana