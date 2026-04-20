Vaibhav Sooryavanshi CRYING After RR's Loss vs KKR in IPL 2026 Will Break Your Heart | WATCH VIDEO

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Can you believe it, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was in tears after KKR Beat Rajasthan at the Eden Gardens on Sunday? Yes, he was crying after his team lost the game narrowly against the Knights. He was seated just behind the advertising boards when a KKR player walks up to him in order to console the 15-year-old cricketer.

He wears his heart on his sleeve and that is absolutely evident. His reaction just shows his passion towards the sport and the hunger to win at all times. Here is the clip where you can see him crying before getting pacified by a KKR player.

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To be honest, Sooryavanshi has moved beyond IPL stardom. As per reports, he is in the reckoning for a national debut soon as well. RR coach Vikram Rathour has gone on to drop a hint over his national debut as well. As per Rathour, the youngster should be left alone and allowed to enjoy playing cricket.

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"When they [India selectors] feel is the right time for Sooryavanshi to get into the team, I'm sure he'll be in the team. To forecast or predict that is not the right thing. Let's just allow him to play cricket. He's playing well, and is enjoying. If he keeps playing well, then he'll make it to the Indian team," said Vikram Rathour.

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