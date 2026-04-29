Bangladesh Vs New Zealand FREE LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Ban vs NZ?

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: After losing the opener, the Blackcaps would like to turn things around in the second game and level the series. The game would be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram.

BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I

When and where will New Zealand face Bangladesh in the second 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh second 2nd T20I is scheduled to take place at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday, April 29.

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What is the start time for the New Zealand and Bangladesh second 2nd T20I match?

The New Zealand and Bangladesh 2nd T20I will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place 30 minutes before the start of the fixture, at 1:00 PM IST.

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Which Indian TV channel will live telecast the New Zealand and Bangladesh 2nd T20I match?

The 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will not be televised live in India.

How to stream the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand online in India?

The live streaming of the second 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I probable XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol