WATCH | Priyansh Arya's Six Leaves Fan With Bloodied Face During PBKS-RR IPL 2026 Match; Check Viral Video

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2026: With broader bats and smaller grounds, it has come to a stage where fans have to seriously start considering going to these stadiums with their own protection gear. During the IPL 2026 game on Tuesday in New Chandigarh between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, a fan hurt himself and was left with a bloodied face.

While the visuals looked scary, it was a six that came of the bat of PBKS opener Priyansh Arya. Once the ball hit the spectator, others gathered around him to take stalk of the situation. It is understood that the spectator was taken to a nearby hospital. Here is the clip of the person that is now going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Priyansh was in ominous form with the bat as he got the Punjab side off to a flyer with a 11-ball 29 cameo. His breezy little cameo was laced with four boundaries and a six.

Advertisement

He was dismissed in the third over Jofra Archer after mistiming a pull shot to mid-on.

The PBKS opener has been in sublime form the ongoing season, amassing 283 runs in seven matches at an average of 40.42.

Advertisement

Punjab eventually lost the match by six wickets despite posting a mammoth 222 for four. For Rajasthan, Donovan Ferreira with 26-ball 52 was the star of the show. He was also adjudicated the player of the match for taking his side over the line.

Despite the loss, PBKS top the points table with 13 points after six wins, a no result and a loss. On the other hand, Rajasthan rose to third spot, with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points.