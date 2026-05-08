Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch BAN vs PAK Live on TV, Online
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Here are all the squad, toss time, live streaming details for the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test: Amid all the T20 action taking place in the sub-continent, it is time to switch focus to the Tests as Bangladesh get ready to take on Pakistan. While both teams will look to get the series off to a winning start, the series - in many ways - is also about starting from a clean slate for the two teams. It is all to play for as crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points would be at stake. Pakistan are currently fifth in the WTC standings while Bangladesh are eighth.
BAN vs PAK, 1st Test Live Streaming
When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test take place?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will be held from May 8 to 12. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9 PM IST.
Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test be played?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
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Where to watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will not be televised live in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan first Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app.
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BAN vs PAK Squads
Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Amite Hasan.