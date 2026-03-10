Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan IGNORED; Aakash Chopra Picks His Team of T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: Days after the T20 World Cup 2026, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked his best team of the tournament. While six Indians rightly featured in his XI, the big surprise was the absence of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan from the XI. It is surprising as Farhan was the leading run-getter of the marquee event. He amassed 383 runs in the marquee event and this includes two centuries as well.

Another surprise was the absence of India captain Suryakumar Yadav from Chopra's side. Chopra had no doubts while picking Sanju Samson as the opener in his side.

‘Will pick Sanju Samson as my first opener’

"I will pick Sanju Samson as my first opener. Interestingly, he was the Player of the Tournament and India's highest run-scorer despite not playing four matches. Scoring consecutive half-centuries in the virtual quarterfinal, and then the semi-final and the final, that was surreal from Sanju Samson. Along with him, there are multiple options," Chopra said.

The Indian team was unstoppable throughout their campaign except that one slip-up against South Africa in their Super 8 opener. It was a collective team effort and that is something even India captain Suryakumar Yadav pointed out during the post-match presentation after clinching the title. With the win, India became the first side to win three T2 WC titles ands also the first side to defend their title successfully.

Aakash Chopra's Team of T20 WC 2026