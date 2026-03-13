Bangladesh vs Pakistan, LIVE Streaming, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch

Ban vs Pak, 2nd ODI: After losing the opening ODI in an humiliating manner, Pakistan would love to bounce back with a win when the two teams meet for the second game at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. It would be interesting to see if Pakistan are willing to make any changes to their XI or not. Bangladesh would be brimming with confidence. Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Bangladesh would like to win the second game and seal the three-match series by taking an unassailable lead.

Spotlight would be on Nahid Rana after his stupendous show in the ODI opener. He picked up five wickets to bundle out Pakistan for a paltry 114. It promises to be a cracker as the Men in Green are expected to give Bangladesh a run for their money.

BAN vs PAK: Streaming Details

Where is the ODI series between Bangladesh-Pakistan be played?

The Bangladesh versus Pakistan ODI series would be played at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka.

When to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series live?

Matches in the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start at 1:45 PM IST and 2:15 PM local time.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series live?

There is no live telecast of the ODI series between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Live Streaming of the matches will be available on Fancode.

BAN vs PAK Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana