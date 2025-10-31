Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN vs WI 3rd T20I Match In India?

Bangladesh will aim for a consolation win when they host West Indies in the third and final T20I international on Friday at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram. The West Indies have already secured the series with two wins in two matches.

The Windies secured two slender wins and in both matches, Bangladesh's batting lineup failed to capitalise on home advantage. Tanzid Shakib remains the only bright spot, which otherwise has been a poor effort from the home side.

West Indies bowlers have fared well in both matches and there will be a huge confidence going into the last match. Bangladesh were reduced to 149/9 from 106/1 and will be determined to put aside their past batting horrors.

When will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd BAN vs WI T20I match will be played on Friday, October 31.

At what time will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd BAN vs WI T20I match will get underway at 5:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 5 PM IST.

Where will the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd BAN vs WI T20I match will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match?

The 3rd BAN vs WI T20I will not be telecast live on any TV channel in India

Where to watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs West Indies, 3rd T20I match in India?