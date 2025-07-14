'What A Shame': Barmy Army Posts Special Video To Celebrate Sixth Anniversary Of England's 2019 ODI WC Win, Netizens Call Them 'Accidental Champions'

Eoin Morgan-led England beat Kane Williamson's New Zealand to win their maiden ODI World Cup, exactly six years ago today. England and New Zealand were clearly the two best teams of the tournament then, and the match has gone down in history as one of the finest games to be ever played in the World Cup final.

England Trolled Over Barmy Army's Post on 2019 World Cup Win

The England vs New Zealand game till date is the only summit clash of an ODI World Cup that ended with a super over. It was one of its kind of a final where both the match and the super over ended in a tie. Both New Zealand and England scored 241 runs in their quota of 50 overs. To make things worse, the super over ended in a tie with both teams scoring 15 runs each.

According to the laws of the game, the hosts of the tournament, England, were handed the iconic piece of silverware and crowned champions based on the difference in boundary counts. England had hit 26 boundaries as compared to New Zealand who managed to hit only 17 of them.

England's 'infamous' Barmy Army shared a special video of their home team winning the World Cup six years ago, but it did not sit well with the netizens who called Morgan and his men accidental champions.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted

The Lesser Known Fact About England's 2019 ODI WC Win

England are the only team in the history of the sport to win the T20 World Cup first (2010) and then the ODI World Cup (2019). The 2019 World Cup victory was extremely special as far as England's cricketing history is concerned.