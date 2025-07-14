'Jasprit, I Want Wicket': Bumrah's Savage Response to Fan's Request at Lord's | WATCH VIDEO

England vs India: Jasprit Bumrah is the No. 1 Test bowler in the world currently and some reckon he is also the best across formats. Bumrah has always got wickets when the team needs and has the uncanny ability of changing games in a matter of minutes. On Sunday, during the Lord's Test, Bumrah was asked by a fan to pick up a wicket. The fan said, “Jasprit, I want a wicket.” The ace pacer came up with a hilarious response where he gestured with his hands, asking the fan to come and pick up the wicket.

After Bumrah's hilarious response, the fan said, “love you, Bumrah”. Here is the clip that is now going viral on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, the final Test is mouthwateringly placed with both sides having a chance to win and take a lead. Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings and then two in the second. He has truly not let his team down at Lord's and also lived upto his reputation.

Can India Win at Lord's?

Without a doubt, India have a good chance of taking the lead in the 3rd Test at Lord's, but certainly - it will not be easy. India need 135 runs to win, while all England need is six wickets. The first hour on the fifth and final day would be crucial for both sides. India would hope they keep their wickets intact. That will not be easy on a pitch that is having variable bounce. England would also feel confident about their chances of winning.