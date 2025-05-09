Indian Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Wants To Continue Playing For Mumbai, Asks MCA For Approval After Previously Taking NOC To Play For Goa

Indian opener and young star Yashasvi Jaiswal has decided to make a U-turn on his decision to play for Mumbai in domestic cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal a month ago had requested an NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association as he wanted to play for Goa in the domestic leagues. Now the Indian batter has decided to reverse his decision as he has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association stating that he is withdrawing his NOC and is available to be selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association for next season.

Jaiswal Writes To MCA To Reverse Decision Of Playing For Goa

Yashasvi Jaiswal wrote to the Mumbai Cricket Association via email as he let them know that he has was taking back his NOC and was reversing his decision to play for Goa in the domestic leagues. He also informed that Mumbai Cricket Association that he is available for selection for next season by the MCA.

“I the undersigned would request your goodself to consider my request in withdraw my NOC given to me as I had some family plans in shifting to Goa which for now has been curtailed! So I sincerely request MCA to allow me to play for Mumbai this season! I have not submitted the NOC to BCCI nor to Goa Cricket Association,” said Yashasvi Jaiswal in the email he sent to the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Was Set To Become Goa Captain

Goa Cricket Association's secretary Shamba Desai had earlier confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal if and when he made the move to Goa would be given captaincy of the side. This comes in after Goa was promoted to the Elite division from the Plate division in domestic cricket as according to PTI.