'Ee Sala Lollipop Namde': RCB Fans Heartbroken After BCCI Suspends IPL 2025 Indefinitely Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

IPL 2025: RCB are one of the few teams that are yet to win the prestigious IPL trophy, and it seems like it will remain that way in 2025 as well. RCB happen to be one of the teams that has reached the summit clash on three occasions, but are yet to cross the final hurdle.

In 2025, the Bengaluru-based franchise had been doing really well, with Virat Kohli firing in almost every game. To be precise, Kohli is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 505 runs in 11 outings. RCB were second in the points table with eight wins in 11 games. The Rajat Patidar-led franchise was second in the points table with three games left.

It seemed this year would be RCB's as they would finally be able to break the title drought, but they would now have to wait eagerly with a hope. RCB, who are one of the most popular franchises, are now left in the lurch and fans are heartbroken. Here are some of the comments that followed BCCI's move.

'Ee Sala Lollipop Namde'

“It’s indefinite at the moment” - IPL sources

"It’s indefinite at the moment (on a window to resume IPL 2025 in future). It will only happen if there will be time later in the year. But for now nothing," said IPL sources to IANS.

It is now going to be interesting to see when can the IPL 2025 season resume.