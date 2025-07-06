Bazball Comes Down Crushing In Birmingham, Shubman Gill's Young Team India Breach Fortress Edgbaston For The First Time In 58 Years To Level Series

IND vs ENG: India have notched up a historic victory over England at Edgbaston in the second Test. Riding on Akash Deep's brilliant five-wicket haul, India have crushed England by 336 runs to grind out a historic victory in Birmingham.

This happens to be India's first win at Edgbaston after a prolonged 39 years. In the past eight matches, India have lost seven and drawn one. Jasprit Bumrah's absence hasn't been felt as Akash Deep burst onto the scene and has now likely confirmed a place in the team for the 3rd Test at Lord's. Shubman Gill shone brightly and helped India put up a massive 587 on the board with a brilliant 269.