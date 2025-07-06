IND vs ENG: Edgbaston Success Sparks Bold Warning From Shubman Gill To England: 'Not Every Game Will Be Like Headingley'

India have finally managed to break the Edgbaston curse with a huge 336-run win over England on Sunday. Akash Deep shone with the ball as his five-wicket haul proved to be the difference between both teams.

Shubman Gill Sends Fiery Warning To England After Edgbaston Triumph

Following the Leeds defeat, there was severe pressure on Shubman Gill and Co. to deliver T Edgbaston, a venue which has eluded them for a long time. Shubman Gill set the tone with a brilliant 269 runs in the first innings as India recorded a staggering 587 runs on the board. Despite Jamie Smith and Harry Brook's record-breaking partnership, the India bowlers wrapped up the England innings within 407 runs. Shubman also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest Indian scorer in Test cricket outside Asia.

The Indian captain reflected on his team's performance after the match. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “All the things we spoke about after the last game, we were spot on with all of those things. I think the way we came back with our bowling and fielding was tremendous to see. On this kind of wicket we knew that if we got 400-500 runs, it would be enough. Not every game will be like Headingley.”

Akash Deep Ran Through England's Batting Lineup