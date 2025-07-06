IND vs ENG: Sensational Shubman Gill Receives Rave Reviews From Virat Kohli, Ex-Captain Applauds Two Players After Edgbaston Triumph

Updated 6 July 2025 at 23:51 IST
The Shubman Gill-led India levelled the five-match Test series 1-1 with a historic 336-run win over England at Edgbaston. This happened to be India's first win at this venue in nine Test matches.
Shubman Gill set the platform with a brilliant 269 run in the first innings as the Indian captain maintained his strong show in his first Test series as captain. Riding on his brilliant display, India put up a huge 587 runs on the board. Jamie Smith and Harry Brook threatened to take the game away with a strong partnership, but the Indian bowlers ensured the visitors had a healthy lead to build on in the second innings.
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli congratulated India on their historical win and also pointed out the performance of Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj at Edgbaston.
He posted on X, “Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch.”
Akash Deep had a brilliant outing in his maiden Test in England and he didn't let his team feel the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. In the second innings, he inflicted major damage on England by sending back Ben Duckett and Jor Root on day four, setting up an exciting final day in Birmingham. The 28-year-old started the final day from where he left off. He dismissed Harry Brook and Ollie Pope and also sent Jamie Smith back to the pavilion just when the wicketkeeper started to get his momentum.
Given his performance in this match, he is very likely to retain his place and it remains to be seen who will Bumrah replace in the team at Lord's in the 3rd Test match.
Published 6 July 2025 at 23:51 IST