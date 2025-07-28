'Bazball' To 'BazFall': Ravindra Jadeja And Washington Sundar's Act Of Defiance Forces Ben Stokes To Reduce 'Spirit Of Cricket' To 'Ashes'

IND vs ENG: The fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series will now be decided in the Oval Test that starts on July 31, 2025. England still lead the series by a margin of 2-1, but the act of rescue that India put up in Manchester will be remembered for years to come. The Manchester Test was all about the beauty of Test cricket and how things work in the longest format of the game.

The draw in the Manchester Test is more than a moral victory for India, it goes on to show the fact that the young lot which is being led by Shubman Gill can put up a fight and treat the situation in a right way whenever the game demands. After taking two early Indian wickets in the first session of the fourth day, England had fancied their chances of winning the Manchester Test and sealing the series, but the Indian batters had other plans that hosts never saw coming.

England Make A Mockery Of 'Spirit Of Cricket'

Former English cricketers always portray themselves as the custodians of the 'Spirit of the Game', but all of it resulted in nothing when Ben Stokes asked India to shake hands with Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar at a touching distance from their respective centuries. Now, one can very well understand the frustration of the English players. With the Oval Test to start in three days, the English fielders had to be on the field for more than five sessions.

It was never about the handshakes, but the actions from skipper Ben Stokes that followed thereafter. Irrespective of the outcome of the series, there is no doubt about the fact that India has shattered the pride that England take in their infamous and so-called entertaining way of playing Test cricket known as 'Bazball'. Emotions got the better of the England skipper as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar brought Bazball to its knees.

Be it in a fit of rage, or frustration, Ben Stokes asked part-timers Harry Brook and Joe Root to bowl at Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar who were on the cusp of scoring memorable Test tons. 'You want to score a Test hundred against Harry Brook and Ben Duckett,' said a frustrated Ben Stokes in an act of unsportsmanship. Jadeja and Sundar had toiled hard and had weathered the storm for more than two sessions and they were within their rights of turning Stokes' offer of calling the game.

Questions In Abundance For Both India And England Ahead Of The Oval Test

India and England are grappling with fitness and injury issues currently. The series stands at such a crucial juncture that it will be decided in the final Test match and both the teams will try and force a result in their favour. India has already Rishabh Pant who fractured his foot on the first day of the Manchester Test.