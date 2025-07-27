IND vs ENG: India All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja Etches Name In Record Books Following His Gritty Half-Century In Manchester Test

India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar's recovery knock helped India to draw against England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday, July 27th.

England started the series with a five-wicket win over England at Headingley. In the second match, India conquered Edgbaston with a stunning 336 runs in Birmingham. In the third Test match, England came back in the series with a 22-run triumph over the visitors. After the fourth Test match, India are still trailing in the series against England by 2-1.

Ravindra Jadeja-Washington Sundar's 200-Plus Run Partnership Helps India To Draw In Manchester Test

Team India struggled at the beginning of their second inning after losing two quick wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan. But the 186-run partnership from KL Rahul (90) and Shubman Gill (103) gave Team India a moment to make a comeback in the match.

Earlier on Day 05 of the Manchester Test, Team India lost the wickets of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. But that did not create any problem for the visitors as Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar stitched an amazing partnership to keep them alive in the fourth Test match of the series.

Many people thought that Team India would lose by an inning, but solid partnerships helped the visitors draw the fourth Test match at Old Trafford.

Ravindra Jadeja Creates History In Test Cricket

In the fifth delivery of the 112th over, Ravindra Jadeja brought his fifty with a boundary. Following which, the Indian allrounder did his iconic sword celebration.

With his half-century on Day 05 of the Manchester Test, Ravindra Jadeja etched his name on the record books. The 36-year-old became the first Indian cricketer with 1000-plus runs and more than 30 wickets in an away country. The Indian bowling allrounder is also the third player to achieve this milestone after Wilfred Rhodes and Garry Sobers.

Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten till the last moment of the game, scoring 107 runs from 185 balls at a strike rate of 57.84. The all-rounder hammered 13 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease.