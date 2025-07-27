Tension Peaks At Old Trafford As Ravindra Jadeja & Washington Sundar Reject Ben Stokes' Handshake To Draw The Match

It was peak drama on day five at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground as Team India picked up a stalemate against the hosts in the fourth test match. But tensions were flaring between England Cricket and batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar after they initially declined to shake hands and agree to a draw.

The England players were not happy about it as they looked worn out after the intense five-day action in Manchester, UK.

Tensions Flare Up After Ravindra Jadeja And Washington Sundar Decline England's Appeal To Draw Match

In the 138th over in the final innings of day five, England skipper Ben Stokes realised that there was no way they could win the match from there. He had approached Indian batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar to shake hands and draw the match. But the batters rejected the offer, leading to frustrations flaring up on the pitch.

Ben Stokes said, “Jaddu, you want to get a test 100 against Harry Brook & Ben Duckett?” to which Jadeja bravely responded, “What do you want me to do just walk off?”

The England players were not happy with Team India's refusal to draw the match since there was no chance that either side would win it. Team India intended to continue batting as Jadeja and Sundar were well set to secure their centuries. But Stokes wanted to draw the match at that stage, leading to the Indian batters' denial.

Why Did Ben Stokes Call For An Early Draw?

One big reason for Ben Stokes to call for a draw and shake hands with the Indian Cricket Team was that their bowlers looked tired and worn out after an entire day's play on day five, as the bowlers delivered at full tilt.

Stokes would like to avoid any injury issues ahead of the fifth and final test match at The Oval. Even the English skipper was dealing with a problem with his shoulder throughout the play.

However, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were very close in picking up their respective centuries, and they had a valid reason to decline the initial handshake from Ben Stokes.

The Indian batters eventually secured their centuries, with Jadeja scoring his fifth Test hundred, while Washington Sundar picked up his maiden Test hundred for Team India.