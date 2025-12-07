Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma End 2025 With Staggering Numbers In ODIs, Surpass Shubman Gill And Shreyas Iyer

Non-committal? Definitely not! Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have continued to achieve new heights in the One Day International format, and their recent performances definitely speak for themselves. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bagged back-to-back 'player of the series' awards in the Australia and the South Africa series, one was played away and the other was played at home.

With a combined tally of three hundreds and three fifties, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to face every challenge that has been thrown at them. Rohit, in particular, has lost a lot of weight, and he looks fitter than ever. The ex-India skipper had always been targeted for his fitness, but he now seems to have ended the debate around it.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli End 2025 On High

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been through different phases this year. The duo lifted the second Champions Trophy of their career earlier this year, and then they announced their Test retirement while the IPL was still on. Since then, their performances have been watched closely. Many fans and experts believed that Rohit and Virat would bid goodbye to the ODIs after the Australia series, but the more they have played, the better they have looked.

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are ending 2025 with over 600 runs to their name. This year, Kohli became the player to have scored the most centuries (53) in a single (ODI) format, whereas Rohit continued his dominant show and ended up scoring 20,000 international runs in his career.

Top 5 Indian Players With Most ODI Runs In 2025

Virat Kohli: 651

Rohit Sharma: 650

650 Shreyas Iyer: 496

496 Shubman Gill: 490

490 KL Rahul: 367

New Zealand ODIs, Virat And Rohit's Next Assignment