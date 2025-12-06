Updated 6 December 2025 at 20:37 IST
IND vs SA: Young Gun Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes His First ODI Hundred, Sends Vizag Crowd Into Raptures
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden ODI century in Vizag, completing tons in all three formats. The 23-year-old celebrated ecstatically as fans and teammates gave him a standing ovation.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century during the third One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP
Yashasvi Jaiswal, India's trailblazing young cricketer, has made history after securing his maiden hundred in the One-Day format. The 23-year-old secured a monumental achievement as he has now completed centuries in all three formats of the game.
Jaiswal scored 100 off 111 balls and broke out in an ecstatic celebration at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The Indian dressing room and the stadium crowd gave the young gun a standing ovation.
