BBL Match in India! Renegades vs Scorchers - Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know

Big Bash League: In a move that will define relations between India and Australia, the first match of the upcoming Big Bash League will take place in India. It was Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who made the announcement on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Australian PM described the move as part of the expanding sporting relationship between the two countries. The highly-anticipated match will form the centrepiece of the wider ‘G’day Namaste’ initiative.

BBL in India

“Australia will bring the #BigBashLeague to India for the first time,” Albanese said alongside his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

BBL Match in India! All You Need to Know

Which teams will play in the historic BBL match in India?

Melbourne Renegades will take on the Perth Scorchers in the historic BBL game in India.

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Where will the historic BBL match in India take place?

The historic BBL match in India will take place at the iconic Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

When will the historic BBL match in India start?

The historic BBL match in India will start at 2.40pm local time in Chennai and 8.10pm AEDT.

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It needs to be noted that the historic fixture will be treated as a home game for the Renegades, while both participating teams are expected to receive sufficient recovery time before playing their next matches in Australia. The complete schedule for the 16th BBL season is set to be announced next week.