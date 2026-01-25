BBL: Perth Scorchers Beat Sydney Sixers By Six Wickets In Final, Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title

Big Bash League: Perth Scorchers have once again etched their supremacy into Big Bash League (BBL) history by clinching the record-extending sixth title after defeating Sydney Sixers by six wickets in the grand finale at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

This triumph has helped the Perth Scorchers widen the gap on the Sydney Sixers, who are the second-most successful side in the tournament's history with three titles.

After being asked to bat first, the Sydney Sixers were bundled out for just 132 runs in 20 overs. Steve Smith, who was the star performer, failed to score runs. The right-handed batter made 24 off 13 deliveries, with three fours and one six.

Apart from Smith, wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe (24 off as many deliveries, with two fours) and captain Moises Henriques (24 off 27 balls, with one four) failed to convert their starts.

For Perth Scorchers, Jhye Richardson (3/32) and David Payne (3/18) picked up three wickets each. Aaron Hardie (1/16) and Mahli Beardman (2/29) were also among the wicket takers.

In response, crucial knocks from Mitchell Marsh (44 off 43 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Finn Allen (36 off 22 balls, with four boundaries and one six) and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis ( 29* off 26 deliveries, with two fours and one six) helped Perth Scorchers to chase down the 133-run target in 17.3 overs.

For the Sydney Sixers, Sean Abbott (2/19), Mitchell Starc (1/33), and Jack Edwards (1/31) were among the wicket-takers. Perth Scorchers' David Payne, who picked up a three-wicket haul, was named Player of the Match.