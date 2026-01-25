Updated 25 January 2026 at 19:28 IST
Hardik Pandya Executes Acrobatic Fielding Attempt To Dismiss Devon Conway In Guwahati | WATCH
Hardik Pandya made an acrobatic catch to dismiss Devon Conway in the third T20I match of the series, in Guwahati.
Hardik Pandya takes stunning catch to dismiss Devon Conway | Image: JioHotstar (Screengrab)
India vs New Zealand: Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya took an acrobatic catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Devon Conway in the third T20I match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Sunday, January 25.
In the third delivery of the first over, Harshit Rana delivered at full length to Conway. The Kiwi moved leg-side and sent the ball over the mid-off. Hardik Pandya moved towards his left and made an acrobatic attempt to take a stunning catch.
In the ongoing New Zealand tour of India, this is the fifth time Conway has been dismissed by Harshit.
