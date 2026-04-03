BCB Appeals To BCCI To Revive Cricketing Ties, Aims To Restore Bilateral Series: Report

The relationship between India and Bangladesh has hit an all-time low in recent times, and it has also affected cricketing ties between the two nations.

Protests erupted across India after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season, with demonstrators citing concerns over reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directed the Kolkata-based franchise to release the Bangladesh pacer from the squad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) retaliated by threatening to pull out of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns.

Bangladesh then requested the ICC to shift their group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka for security reasons. On January 21, the ICC chaired a high-level Board meeting to discuss the impasse. Soon after the meeting concluded, the governing body confirmed that the schedule of the T20 World Cup 2026 would not be changed.

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The ICC rejected the BCB’s plea, and Bangladesh ultimately boycotted the prestigious tournament.

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BCB Writes To BCCI To Mend Cricketing Ties

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the BCB has officially written to the BCCI to mend cricketing relations between the two nations. The report further stated that discussions have taken place regarding a possible bilateral series.

However, the BCCI has maintained that no decision will be made without direction from the central government.

Blessing Muzarabani Replaced Mustafizur Rahman In KKR Squad

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said that it was 'unfortunate' that Mustafizur Rahman had to be released from the KKR squad after the BCCI's direction.

"It is unfortunate, I would say, the way things unfold at times. I do not think the government has any interest in or role to play in running cricket day to day. The government is supportive of cricket at large. But yes, sometimes events happen around us, and decisions follow. I am sure good sense will prevail and that this will not be the case going forward," Arun Dhumal said.