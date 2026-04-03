RCB Snubbed; Kevin Pietersen Picks Top Four Teams Who Would Make IPL 2026 Playoffs

IPL 2026 Playoffs: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has picked his top four teams of the competition, surprisingly he has left out defending champions RCB. Pietersen, who has previously been part of the RCB side was expected to pick them as one of the playoff teams, but he has not. He named Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the top four sides, but added that unexpected player injuries could change these standings.

‘Just on observations’

"Having watched the first round of matches in the IPL this season, as it stands, just on observations, this could be the top 4. MI, DC, RR, PUNJAB. This can all change with injuries etc, but that’s how I see it atm," Kevin Pietersen wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After the first round of matches, Rajasthan, led by Riyan Parag, are currently at the top of the 10-team points table with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of +4.171. The are followed by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, are in second place in the points table with two points.

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Reviewing Week 1

Spectacular catches, mind-numbing shots and wickets tumbling - the first week of the cash-rich league had it all. If the first week was anything to go by, we are in for a cracking season of the IPL. While Rajasthan seem to be the team to beat, Kolkata have been awful in the first week, having lost both their games.

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