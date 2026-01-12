BCB's Sri Lanka Request Ruled Out; ICC to Suggest 2 Venues For Bangladesh Amid T20 World Cup Controversy

T20 World Cup: With tensions existing between India and Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Cricket Board officially requested the International Cricket Council to shift their T20 World Cup 2026 games to Sri Lanka - but that may not happen as the apex cricketing board is reluctant about it.

Bangladesh, who are supposed to play their T20 WC games in Kolkata and Mumbai, may get alternate venues for their games.

Will Bangladesh Play It's Matches in Chennai, Trivandrum?

As per a report on NDTV, the ICC is going to ask the BCB to play their games in Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram. While will BCB agree to this remains to be seen, it is understood that Bangladesh is not willing to play it's games in Chennai. BCB president Aminul Islam also said that the final call on this will be taken by the Bangladesh government.

"Since you know that we are not taking decisions alone regarding this World Cup, we will discuss it with the government and we are still where we stood," he told reporters in Sylhet.

It is also understood that regarding the security concerns over the upcoming T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh government expects direct communication from the Indian government.

When Will There be Clarity?

With less than a month to go for the marquee event, the ICC also wants to finalise things and hence some clarity on this matter is expected in the next 48 hours. Earlier, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise on the suggestion of the Indian board.