Updated 11 January 2026 at 21:41 IST
India Edge New Zealand by Four Wickets in Vadodara; Kohli-Iyer Star, KL Rahul & Harshit Rana’s Late Rescue Secures 1-0 Series Lead
India, led by Shubman Gill, edged past New Zealand in a thrilling Vadodara ODI as Kohli, Iyer, and a late rescue from KL Rahul and Harshit Rana sealed a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
- Cricket
- 1 min read
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, secured a nail-biting victory in the first ODI match against New Zealand. At the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were the primary aggressors. But KL Rahul and Harshit Rana's late rescue helped the Men in Blue secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Advertisement
More to follow…
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 11 January 2026 at 21:40 IST