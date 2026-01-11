India Edge New Zealand by Four Wickets in Vadodara; Kohli-Iyer Star, KL Rahul & Harshit Rana’s Late Rescue Secures 1-0 Series Lead

The Indian cricket team, led by Shubman Gill, secured a nail-biting victory in the first ODI match against New Zealand. At the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were the primary aggressors. But KL Rahul and Harshit Rana's late rescue helped the Men in Blue secure a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.