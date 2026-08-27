BCB Seeks New Timeframe For India vs Bangladesh Series, Here Are The Likely New Dates

India's tour of Bangladesh gets a new lifeline. Uncertainty has hit the white-ball series after the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in January that the Indian team will play 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches in August. But the strain in the relationship between the two countries has brought the future of the series to a standstill.

India-Bangladesh Series Likely To Be Held Next Year

BCCI hasn't made any announcements regarding the tour yet. But recent developments indicate the series might now be held next year. As per an ANI report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board is considering January as a possible window for the India-Bangladesh series. Discussions between BCB and BCCI have been going on for a long time, and consensus is expected to be reached.

"The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year," a BCCI source told ANI.

Ties between the two boards began to improve after Tamim, who recently took charge as BCB president, visited India earlier this month. He reportedly toured the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during his visit.

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Bangladesh Pulled Out Of T20 World Cup

The relationship between the two countries nosedived after BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad before the commencement of IPL 2026. This prompted Bangladesh to escalate the situation and they decided not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

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