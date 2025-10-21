BCCI Adds More Salt To PCB Chief's Injury, Warns Mohsin Naqvi Of Grave Consequences If Asia Cup Trophy Not Handed Over To India

BCCI has demanded that the Asia Cup Trophy to be handed over to India. In an interaction with India Today, BCCI Chief Devajit Saikia confirmed, an official email to Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi has been sent on October 21, and if nothing happens, they will knock on the door of ICC for intervention.

India Didn't Receive Asia Cup Trophy In Dubai

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai to lift the Asia Cup. The Suryakumar Yadav-led India displayed brilliant cricket throughout the campaign and remained unbeaten in the Asia Cup. The Men In Blue refused to collect the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi after the final match.

A post-match presentation ceremony didn't happen and the trophy wasn't presented to the Indian team. Naqvi also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and might face grave consequences if the trophy isn't handed over the trophy. If the demand is not met, BCCI will take up the issue at the ICC meeting scheduled to be held next month in Dubai.

BCCI Rejected Mohsin Naqvi's Condition

Naqvi reportedly wanted to hand over the trophy, but he insisted Suryakumar Yadav himself had to be present on the occasion. BCCI had already rejected the approach and is now ready to take up the matter to a higher level. BCCCI argued that the trophy belongs to the ACC and it is not a personal property of Mohsin Naqvi, who is also a part of the Pakistan government.

As per Cricbuzz, the Emirates Cricket Board Chairman, alongside a BCB official, were ready to present the trophy to the victorious Indian team, but Naqvi resisted it. India were dominant over their cricketing counterpart in Asia Cup and registered a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.