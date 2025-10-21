'Backed Up His Words': Steve Smith Reveals Marnus Labuschagne's Bold Statement On His Ashes 2025-26 Selection

Australia will host England for the upcoming 2025–26 edition of The Ashes. England haven't won The Ashes since 2015, and they'll like to retain the historic urn when they visit Australia later this year. England look like a far more settled side as compared to Australia.

England have boasted a lot about 'Bazball' and how they have revolutionized how Test cricket should be played, but their biggest test will come 'Down Under' when Australia host Ben Stokes' team.

Steve Smith Reveals Marnus Labuschagne's Bold Statement

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has endured a bit of a tough time as far as his international career is concerned. The right-handed batter currently finds himself out of the Test and the ODI team. After his dismal show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series that was played earlier this year, Labuschagne was also dropped from Australia's Test squad for the West Indies tour.

Despite things going haywire for him in international cricket, the right-handed batter has made the most of his opportunities in the ongoing Sheffield Shield and is scoring 100s for fun. Prior to the team selection for Ashes 2025–26, Steve Smith revealed what Marnus Labuschagne had said to him before the start of summer.

"He said to me at the start of the summer, I'll be in that Test team, come the first Test. He's backed up his words. I sent him a message a couple of days ago, saying how proud I was of him. He's obviously got dropped from the team and he's just gone back and he's got four hundreds. It's a pretty big statement. He's obviously not selected yet, but he's done a lot of things right," said Steve Smith.

Smith Likely To Lead Australia In Ashes