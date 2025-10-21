Virat Kohli 125 Runs Away From Achieving Two Major Career Milestones, On The Cusp Of Becoming First Player In History To Script Unique Records

Virat Kohli is one of the stalwarts of the game, and he has led India to many memorable victories. Virat Kohli returned to play international cricket for India after a gap of seven months, but his bat failed to do the talking in Perth.

Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, and he had to face a lot of criticism for the performance that he put up in Perth. Earlier this year, the ex-India skipper had announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Achieving Two Milestones

Australia has been Virat Kohli's happy hunting ground across format. The former skipper relishes the conditions in Australia, and he has scored 1327 runs at an average of 49.14 'Down Under'. Perth was a rare failure from Virat Kohli, and he will eye a big innings in Adelaide in order to help India equal the three-match ODI series.

Virat Kohli, as of now, is just 25 runs away from becoming the first and the only player to score 1000 runs at the Adelaide Oval. Virat also needs one more century to become the batsman with most centuries at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli currently has two centuries at the venue against his name.

ALSO READ | My Body Has To Match Up': Virat Kohli Discusses His Cricketing Future Amid Speculations Of ODI Retirement

Most International Runs By Visiting Player At The Adelaide Oval

975 runs from 17 innings: Virat Kohli*

940 runs from 15 innings: Brian Lara

905 runs from 19 innings: Viv Richards

674 runs from 15 innings: Gordon Greenidge

625 runs from 21 innings: Desmond Haynes

List Of Other Records That Virat Kohli Can Register

Needs 68 runs to become the batsman with most runs in limited overs cricket

Needs 54 to become second leading run-scorer in the ODI format

Needs 1 century to become the player with most hundreds in one format

Needs 401 runs in next 26 innings to become the fastest to score 2800 international runs

Needs 2 runs in wins to become the only player with 6000 runs in successful ODI chases

Needs 1 century to become the only player with 30 overseas international centuries

Ricky Ponting Defends Virat Kohli