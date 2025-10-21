Updated 21 October 2025 at 15:53 IST
Virat Kohli 125 Runs Away From Achieving Two Major Career Milestones, On The Cusp Of Becoming First Player In History To Script Unique Records
Virat Kohli marked his return to international cricket after 223 days. On his international comeback, Virat was dismissed for a duck by his arch-rival Mitchell Starc
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Virat Kohli is one of the stalwarts of the game, and he has led India to many memorable victories. Virat Kohli returned to play international cricket for India after a gap of seven months, but his bat failed to do the talking in Perth.
Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck, and he had to face a lot of criticism for the performance that he put up in Perth. Earlier this year, the ex-India skipper had announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Achieving Two Milestones
Australia has been Virat Kohli's happy hunting ground across format. The former skipper relishes the conditions in Australia, and he has scored 1327 runs at an average of 49.14 'Down Under'. Perth was a rare failure from Virat Kohli, and he will eye a big innings in Adelaide in order to help India equal the three-match ODI series.
Virat Kohli, as of now, is just 25 runs away from becoming the first and the only player to score 1000 runs at the Adelaide Oval. Virat also needs one more century to become the batsman with most centuries at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli currently has two centuries at the venue against his name.
Most International Runs By Visiting Player At The Adelaide Oval
- 975 runs from 17 innings: Virat Kohli*
- 940 runs from 15 innings: Brian Lara
- 905 runs from 19 innings: Viv Richards
- 674 runs from 15 innings: Gordon Greenidge
- 625 runs from 21 innings: Desmond Haynes
List Of Other Records That Virat Kohli Can Register
- Needs 68 runs to become the batsman with most runs in limited overs cricket
- Needs 54 to become second leading run-scorer in the ODI format
- Needs 1 century to become the player with most hundreds in one format
- Needs 401 runs in next 26 innings to become the fastest to score 2800 international runs
- Needs 2 runs in wins to become the only player with 6000 runs in successful ODI chases
- Needs 1 century to become the only player with 30 overseas international centuries
Ricky Ponting Defends Virat Kohli
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is ready to look past Virat Kohli's recent failure in the first ODI. Ponting, while speaking on the ICC Review, endorsed Virat Kohli as the greatest ODI player and urged his critics not to write off a champion like the former India skipper.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 15:53 IST