BCCI Announce India's Tour To Bangladesh, Lay Emphasis On White Ball Cricket And Preparations For World T20 2026

The 2026 World Cup is just around the corner with all of the teams starting to lay emphasis on white ball cricket. The 2026 T20 World Cup is all set to be played in India with defending champions India looking to keep the crown with themselves. In a bid to prepare for the T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup , the BCCI have announced a tour of Bangladesh. During this tour India will be travelling to Bangladesh to play a series of matches which will include both T20Is and ODIs.

BCCI Announce Schedule For India's Tour Of Bangladesh

The BCCI have announced the schedule for India's tour of Bangladesh. During this tour India will be travelling to the neighboring country to play a total of three ODIs and three T20I matches. The series is all set to begin on 17th August and will go on till 31st August.

During the series, the T20I side of India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav whereas during the ODI series Rohit Sharma will take back the charge of the team as he has retired from the T20I format.

During the series, the three ODI matches will be played first and they will be followed by a total of three T20I matches.

India's Schedule For Tour Of Bangladesh

The series which will begin on 17th August will see the first ODI played on the starting day. Following that the second and third ODI's will be played on August 20 and 23rd. Following the conclusion of the ODI series, the first T20I will be played on 26th August.

The second and third T20Is will be played on 29th and 31st August respectively.

Here is India's full schedule for the tour of Bangladesh-