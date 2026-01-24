BCCI Announces 15-Women Squad For India's Tour To Australia; Seven Players Secure Maiden Test Call-Up

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-woman squad for the upcoming one-off away Test match against Australia. Multiple players would receive maiden Test call-ups as the BCCI presents a young-ish women's side against the mighty Aussies.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead India Women's charge against Australia Women, while Smriti Mandhana will serve as her deputy in the one-off Test.

The one-off Test match between India and Australia will also serve as the final international outing for Alyssa Healy. The veteran Aussie cricketer has announced her retirement from cricket, with the India series being her farewell outing.

Seven Players Receive Maiden Call-Up For India's One-Off Test Against Australia

The BCCI's Women's Selection Committee has selected a 15-woman squad, with seven cricketers receiving maiden Test call-ups for the upcoming one-off Test. The match-up will take place at the WACA Ground in Perth, Australia.

Indian cricketers Amanjot Kaur, wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Sayali Satghare have received maiden Test call-ups for the match.

Stars like Vaishnavi Sharma and Pratika Rawal received their maiden call-ups solely based on their performance. Both of them delivered an impressive outing, which led them to receive their maiden call-ups.

Even Kranti Gaud, who has been a phenomenon for India in white-ball cricket, will be in action in red-ball cricket. However, veteran all-rounder Arundhati Reddy failed to make the cut.

India's Women's Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur [C], Smriti Mandhana [VC], Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh [WK], Uma Chetry [WK], Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

BCCI Also Unveils India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026

The BCCI Women's Selection Committee has also announced the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026, with Radha Yadav leading the charge.

Stars like Nandani Sharma, Minnu Mani and Anushka Sharma have also been named in the 15-woman squad for the upcoming tournament.

India A squad for ACC Rising Star Asia Cup Team: Humairaa Kaazi, Vrinda Dinesh, Anushka Sharma, Deeya Yadav*, Tejal Hasabnis, Nandani Kashyap [WK], Mamta M [WK]*, Radha Yadav [C], Sonia Mendhiya, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Jintamani Kalita, Nandani Sharma.

***Deeya Yadav and Mamata M's availability will be subject to clearance from the BCCI COE.

Check out India A's schedule for the ACC Rising Star Women's Asia Cup 2026