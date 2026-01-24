Bangladesh Will Be Seen as a Trouble Monger': Ex-BCB Secretary Makes Explosive Claim After BAN Boycotts T20 World Cup

Syed Ashraful Haque, the former BCB general secretary and ex-CEO of the Asian Cricket Council, believes that Bangladesh will be observed as a troublemaker in the cricketing circle following their boycott of the T20 World Cup.

The Bangladesh government has announced that it is boycotting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The tensions erupted after the BCCI instructed IPL side KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman following the continued oppression of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. The BCB, in an attempt at cheap retaliation, has chickened out of travelling to India and demanded that the ICC change its venue.

Ex-BCB Official Believes Bangladesh Will Be Observed As A Potential Troublemaker In Cricket

Former BCB Secretary Syed Ashraful Haque is not content with the situation at hand and believes the damage caused would leave an impression of Bangladesh being a potential troublemaker in the international cricketing community.

"Very unfortunate that the present board is totally subservient to decision of a government that won't be around after a few weeks, but the damage left behind and possible seclusion from the international cricket community will have far-reaching consequences as Bangladesh will be considered as a potential trouble monger in cricket circles," Syed Ashraful Haque said to Cricbuzz.

The ex-BCB secretary and former ACC chief executive officer added that the decision to boycott the T20 World Cup should have been left to the players. Given that the government imposed the boycott, it has unfairly deprived the BAN cricketers of their lifelong dream for political reasons.

ICC Remains Firm On Stance As Standoff With BCB Continues

Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul has affirmed that their national cricket team will not travel to India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC has kept the window open for the BCB to reconsider their stand on the matter, as they have already upheld the schedule for the marquee tournament.

The ICC has also reiterated that there is no security threat to the Bangladesh cricket team in India and has effectively denied their request to relocate their matches to Sri Lanka.