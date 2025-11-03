BCCI Announces A Whopping Cash Reward Of Rs 51 Crore For Team India After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup Win

Women's World Cup 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday, November 3, has announced a cash reward of whopping Rs. 51 crore for Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India following their maiden Women's World Cup win.

India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round performance with both bat and ball. In the first innings, Shafali played an 87-run knock from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. She hammered seven fours and two sixes during her time on the crease. Later, the youngster picked up two wickets in her seven-over spell and conceded 36 runs at an economy rate of 5.10.

BCCI Announces Cash Reward For Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India

In an official statement, BCCI hailed Team India's performance in the final match and how the win will mark a new chapter in Indian women's cricket.

"In a momentous achievement for Indian cricket, the Indian women’s cricket team has been crowned ICC World Champions for the first time in history. The entire nation celebrates this landmark victory, which marks a new chapter in the annals of Indian cricket, and especially women’s cricket," BCCI stated.

"To honour this unprecedented success, the BCCI has announced a cash reward of INR 51 crore for the players, support staff and selection committee, in recognition of their remarkable performance, dedication and contribution to the nation’s sporting glory," the statement added.

India Thrash South Africa In Final At DY Patil Stadium

The summit clash between India and South Africa was delayed by two hours due to heavy rain. Later, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Blitz knocks from Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls), Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls), and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) helped India power to 298/7 in the first innings.

During the run chase, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was the only the threat to the Indian bowlers after the Proteas batter played a 101-run knock from 98 balls.