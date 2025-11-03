Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Rs 1 Crore Reward For Kranti Goud After India Lift Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a cash reward of 1 crore for Indian Women's team cricketer Kranti Goud after the sensational ODI World Cup final. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup title at DY Patil Stadium on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Cash Reward For Kranti Goud

Kranti, who returned wicketless in the final with her three-over spell, remained a vital cog in India's journey to the silverware. She hails from Chhatarpur district and remained a pivotal part of the Indian bowling setup throughout the World Cup campaign.

"Last night, daughters of the nation did wonders in Cricket. I would like to congratulate everyone... MP's daughter, Kranti Gaud, is a member of the team. I would like to congratulate her and the state Government will give her Rs 1 Crore reward for her contribution to the team...," the Chief Minister told reporters.

India Trounced South Africa To Win Maiden World Cup

Riding on Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's sensational innings, the hosts put up 298 runs on the board. Both the openers navigated the Proteas challenges with ease, and once it had appeared, the Women In Blue would cross the 330 run mark. Laura Wolvaardt led the run chase with a solid knock of 101 runs, but ran out of partners as Indian bowlers came back hard at them.