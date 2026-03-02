Sanju Samson’s Match-Winning Blitz in T20 WC Super 8 Clash Earns Applause From Team India Head Coach

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Sanju Samson's clutch performance against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Kolkata. The former Indian opener admitted that the wicketkeeper-batter showed genuine potential during the action.

Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 97, helping Team India march into the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Despite facing uncertainty during the action, Samson's clutch performance stood out among the rest, helping him win the player of the match honours.

India Head Coach Lauds Samson After Super 8 Heroics in T20 World Cup

Coach Gautam Gambhir admitted that Sanju Samson is a world-class talent and also applauded the way he accelerated the innings in times of need, showing his discipline and true potential. He added that it's all about backing him in the game.

"Sanju is a world-class player, we all know how good a player he is. And it was all about backing him. And then when the team needed him the most, obviously today was a day where he probably showed his true potential, and hopefully, this is a time for him to kick off and probably two more games to go," Gautam Gambhir told the reporters at the post-match press conference.

The Indian head coach added that Samson's match-winning knock would amplify his morale after returning from a tough outing against New Zealand.

Gambhir also reiterated that the wicketkeeper-batter has proved his potential in the game despite critics' tendency to stick to past scores.

Sanju Samson Pushes India Into T20 World Cup Semifinal

Sanju Samson displayed utter brute force, timing and discipline as India completed their highest successful chase in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

When star players like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan failed to fire, the wicketkeeper-batter carried the team single-handedly during the crucial fixture.

Tilak Varma produced a brisk cameo, scoring 27 off 15 during the chase. Shivam Dube also made an immediate impact, scoring two boundaries in the death overs and aiding Samson in the game.