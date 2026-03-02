Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • WATCH | Emotional Sanju Samson Says 'Ab Rulayega Kya Pagle' to Suryakumar Yadav After India Reach T20 WC Semi-Final

Updated 2 March 2026 at 10:21 IST

WATCH | Emotional Sanju Samson Says 'Ab Rulayega Kya Pagle' to Suryakumar Yadav After India Reach T20 WC Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson got really emotional when captain Suryakumar Yadav was praising him after the Kolkata win.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav
Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav | Image: @LoyalCskFan

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson made it a night to remember at the Eden Gardens as his 97* off 50 balls powered India to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 WC. Following his surreal knock, he received praise from all quarters. But he broke down and got extremely emotional when captain Suryakumar Yadav praised him in his presence. Samson got so emotional that he said: ‘ab rulayega kya, pagle’. 

WATCH VIDEO

ALSO READ: Abhishek to be Dropped For T20 WC S/F vs ENG? Here's What Ex-Star Said

Suryakumar said that he does not want to talk about what happened in the past where Samson lost his spot in the side. He said big matches are won by courageous people. Suryakumar said that Samson deserves all the credit for taking the team through. 

"See, I always say, good things happen to good people who wait, who have a lot of patience. I said it just now as well when I met him. But then it's all his hard work, what he's been doing behind the doors when he was not playing, and he's got the fruit of it at the perfect stage. And the way he batted, took the side completely to the victory," Suryakumar said about Samson at the post-match presentation. 

Advertisement

As expected, Samson bagged the player of the match for his knock. 

ALSO READ: 'IND Not Playing Good': Ex-PAK Cricketer Makes Contradicting Remark

Advertisement

Ind vs Eng S/F 

It is difficult to pick a winner as both sides are well-matched. Yet, one would reckon India will start slight favourites because of their knowhow of the conditions. It is expected to be a high-scoring affair at the iconic Wankhede stadium on March 5. Samson would hope that he can continue his good form into the semi-final and play another out of the world innings to help India into the final. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 2 March 2026 at 10:16 IST