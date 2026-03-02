WATCH | Emotional Sanju Samson Says 'Ab Rulayega Kya Pagle' to Suryakumar Yadav After India Reach T20 WC Semi-Final

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson made it a night to remember at the Eden Gardens as his 97* off 50 balls powered India to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 WC. Following his surreal knock, he received praise from all quarters. But he broke down and got extremely emotional when captain Suryakumar Yadav praised him in his presence. Samson got so emotional that he said: ‘ab rulayega kya, pagle’.

Suryakumar said that he does not want to talk about what happened in the past where Samson lost his spot in the side. He said big matches are won by courageous people. Suryakumar said that Samson deserves all the credit for taking the team through.

"See, I always say, good things happen to good people who wait, who have a lot of patience. I said it just now as well when I met him. But then it's all his hard work, what he's been doing behind the doors when he was not playing, and he's got the fruit of it at the perfect stage. And the way he batted, took the side completely to the victory," Suryakumar said about Samson at the post-match presentation.

As expected, Samson bagged the player of the match for his knock.

Ind vs Eng S/F