BCCI Announces India Squad For Rising Star Asia Cup, Jitesh Sharma To Lead Side, Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Included In 15 Man Contingent
BCCI have announced a star-studded squad for the upcoming Rising Star Asia Cup to be held in Doha later this month.
BCCI has announced the India A squad for the upcoming Rising Star Asia Cup to be held in Doha. Jitesh Sharma has been named captain while teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Delhi Capitals star Abishek Porel have also been included in the 165-member squad.
The tournament will kick off on November 14th and will conclude on November 23 at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma will lead the team while Naman Dhir will be his deputy during the tournament.
Focus Will Be On vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi burst into the scene in IPL 2025 for Rajasthan Royals and became the youngest ever IPL centurion. His 35 ball hundred happens to be the fastest century by an Indian in the IPL and second fastest overall. He maintained his steady stride and went on to smash the fastest century in U-19 ODI cricket.
He also racked uyp a century against Australia U-19 side. Ashutosh Sharma who shone in the IPL for Punjab Kings will also have a chance to impress the selectors. The Delhi Capitals star scored 204 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2025.
India Squad For Rising Star Asia Cup
Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Jitesh Sharma (C) (WK), Ramandeep Singh, Harsh Dubey, Ashutosh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Gurjapneet Singh, Vijay Kumar Vyshak, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abhisek Porel (WK), Suyash Sharma.
Stand-by Players: Gurnoor Singh Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Tanush Kotian, Sameer Rizvi, Shaik Rasheed.
India A are placed in Group B alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan A.
|India’s schedule for Rising Stars Asia Cup, Doha
|No.
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Match
|1
|Friday
|14th November
|UAE
|Group B League
|2
|Sunday
|16th November
|Pakistan A
|Group B League
|3
|Tuesday
|18th November
|Oman
|Group B League
|4
|Friday
|21st November
|-
|SF -1
|5
|Friday
|21st November
|-
|SF - 2
|6
|Sunday
|23rd November
|-
|Final
