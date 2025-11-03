List Of Records Broken By India In Women's World Cup Final Against South Africa

India's players pose with the winning trophy after their win over South Africa in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday. The Women In Blue racked up a number of records during their historic win at DY Patil Stadium. Let's have a look at those records.

Smriti Mandhana Races Past Mithali Raj

Smriti Mandhana couldn't convert a good start into a substantial knock. But the Indian opener surpassed Mithali Raj to become the highest run scorer in a single World Cup edition. With her 45 runs, Mandhana amassed 434 runs at an average of 54.25. Mithali had racked up 409 runs in 2017.

Harmanpreet Kaur Etched History With Her Significant Contribution

The Indian captain is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She got past Belinda Clark and has now racked up 331 runs in just four matches to join Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni in an elite list. Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final also stands out to be the highest in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.

Deepti Sharma's All-Round Heroics In World Cup Final

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and rightly so. The 28-year-old shone with both bat and ball and played a pivotal role in India's Women's World Cup triumph. She became the first player in World Cup history to score over 200 runs alongside taking 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. She finished with 215 runs and 22 wickets.

Richa Ghosh Joined Elite List

Richa Ghosh got past captain Harmanpreet Kaur and levelled with West Indies' Deandra Dottin for hitting the most number of sixes (12) in a Women's ODI World Cup.

