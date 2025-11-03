Updated 3 November 2025 at 23:30 IST
List Of Records Broken By India In Women's World Cup Final Against South Africa
Team India broke a number of records during their historic win over South Africa in the Women's World Cup final.
India defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the final to lift their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday. The Women In Blue racked up a number of records during their historic win at DY Patil Stadium. Let's have a look at those records.
Smriti Mandhana Races Past Mithali Raj
Smriti Mandhana couldn't convert a good start into a substantial knock. But the Indian opener surpassed Mithali Raj to become the highest run scorer in a single World Cup edition. With her 45 runs, Mandhana amassed 434 runs at an average of 54.25. Mithali had racked up 409 runs in 2017.
Harmanpreet Kaur Etched History With Her Significant Contribution
The Indian captain is now the highest run-scorer in the Women's ODI World Cup knockouts. She got past Belinda Clark and has now racked up 331 runs in just four matches to join Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni in an elite list. Harmanpreet's 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semi-final also stands out to be the highest in an ODI World Cup knockout fixture.
Deepti Sharma's All-Round Heroics In World Cup Final
Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Tournament and rightly so. The 28-year-old shone with both bat and ball and played a pivotal role in India's Women's World Cup triumph. She became the first player in World Cup history to score over 200 runs alongside taking 20 wickets in a single World Cup edition. She finished with 215 runs and 22 wickets.
Richa Ghosh Joined Elite List
Richa Ghosh got past captain Harmanpreet Kaur and levelled with West Indies' Deandra Dottin for hitting the most number of sixes (12) in a Women's ODI World Cup.
India's Historic Milestones In World Cup Finals
Riding on Shafali and Deepti's fiery knocks, India posted 298 runs on the board. This happened to be the 2nd highest total in a World Cup final after Australia’s 356/5 against England in 2022. The 100-run partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana in the summit clash proved to be the highest for India in a Women's Cricket World Cup final.
