Laura Wolvaardt's W-CWC Heroics Helps SA Captain Topple Smriti Mandhana To Become No. 1 Ranked ODI Batter

Laura Wolvaardt celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai | Image: AP

The ICC Women's ODI batter rankings now have a new number one as Laura Wolvaardt has officially dethroned Smriti Mandhana. The South African Women's captain delivered a standout performance in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final.

Even though the Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa could not cross the finish line in the summit clash, the Proteas Women captain delivered a performance that threatened India's chances during the grand finale at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Laura Wolvaardt delivered a splendid performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup knockouts, scoring consecutive centuries in the semifinal against England-W and in the summit clash against the eventual world champions, India-W.

Following her performance in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, Laura Wolvaardt has moved to the top spot in the Women's ODI batter rankings, dethroning Smriti Mandhana.

The South African women's captain jumped up two spots to attain the top spot and now has a career-high 814 points. Smriti Mandhana, who had also put up a consistent performance, has held on to the number two spot with 811 points.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt made history in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, scoring 571 runs in the tournament. She has recorded the highest runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup, dethroning Alyssa Healy in the top spot.

Wolvaardt's heroics also earned her a spot on the ICC's team of the tournament as the skipper.

Jemimah Rodrigues Also Makes Big Leap In ODI Batter Rankings

Another India Women's cricketer has also risen in the rankings. Jemimah Rodrigues has broken into the top ten of the ICC Women's ODI batter rankings.

Following her iconic hundred in the semifinal against Australia Women in Navi Mumbai, the Indian batter rose nine spots in the rankings and secured the tenth position with 658 points.

Rodrigues was clinical in the semifinal as her match-winning knock helped India Women knock out the defending champions from the tournament.