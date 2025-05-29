Problem Mounts For South Africa Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final, CSA Likely To Interfere And Take Strict Action For On-Field Physical Altercation

The cricketing fraternity and the fans of the sport are left in a state of utter shock due to an ugly incident that broke out during the Emerging Teams four-day match. Cricket South Africa will now have to step in to take action against one of its players who was involved in an unfortunate incident. Verbal volleys being fired on the field are nothing new in competitive sports, especially cricket.

Sledging is a common tactic that is used very often to rile either the batsman up or the bowler. Things do get fired up on the 22 yards, but the 'Spirit of the Game' never allows players to get into a physical altercation with each other. 'There is room for abuse, but not for banter', former Australia player and Head Coach Justin Langer once said. This statement certainly states what sledging is all about.

Ripon Mondol And Tshepo Ntuli Indulge In Ugly Physical Altercation

The match was being played between South Africa and Bangladesh in Dhaka. The unfortunate incident, which is completely opposite to the spirit of the game, happened when Bangladesh were batting against the Proteas men in this four-day game. Bangladesh youngster, Ripon Mondol, and 29-year-old Proteas pacer Tshepo Ntuli clashed with each other on the cricket field, and things escalated before even one could blink.

The scenes got uglier as more players joined in the fight. The officials are yet to take action, and it is being reported that sanctions are bound to be imposed after such a bizarre incident. As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Ntuli had been smashed for a straight six by Ripon, and this led to the exchange of glares between the two players. Once Ripon walked towards his partner on the other end.

On-Air Commentators left Disgusted By Ntuli And Ripon's Fight