R Ashwin Left Fuming Over Sarfaraz Khan's Omission From Team India Test Squad For England Tour: 'He Should Be Given Reasoning'

IND vs ENG Tests: Former Team India cricketer R Ashwin was left fuming over the omission of Sarfaraz Khan from India's Test tour to England. The Indian batter was snubbed from the Test squad, announced by chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Ashwin expressed that he does not challenge Karun Nair's inclusion, but could not understand what went wrong for the Mumbai batter.

R Ashwin Disappointed Over Sarfaraz Khan's Test Snub

The Indian Test Squad saw a multitude of returning superstars as Karun Nair and Abhimanyu Easwaran received call-ups for national duty. Shubman Gill was named as the new test skipper for Team India, ushering into a new era. However, the snub of Sarfaraz Khan had the fans scratching their heads as he had put up solid numbers to back his selection for the super-important England tour. R Ashwin was upset over the middle-order batter's snub from the side.

"When the Indian team gets selected now, it is not pleasant anymore. Nowadays, people are almost always angry over someone not getting selected. Look, Sarfaraz Khan has scored a lot of runs already, but Karun Nair's selection cannot be questioned. But if you ask me what Sarfaraz did wrong? I have no answer.

"I really hope someone has had a talk with Sarfaraz, there should be a call from the leadership or the management. He should be given reasoning and the way he can get back into the team," R Ashwin said on his YouTube Channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

What Will Sarfaraz Khan Do Now?

The test snub would be unfortunate for Sarfaraz Khan, as he had worked hard on his skills and health. He was on a special diet and had cut down a significant amount of weight. The Mumbai batter has been honing his skills under the watchful eyes of his father, Naushad, a former cricketer.